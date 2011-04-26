Ad
A string of scandals forced the commission to revamp its ethics code (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels revamps code of conduct

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has tightened up its code of conduct banning spouses from commissioners' offices and extending the period EU executive members must request approval from Brussels before taking up new jobs once out of office to a year and a half.

The new rules were agreed by the college of commissioners on Wednesday in the wake of a string of ‘revolving door' scandals in 2009 in which six former commissioners went on to well-paid executive positions with lobbying outfits, banks a...

