Mr Ahtisaari won the Nobel Peace Prize last year. (Photo: UNMIK)

EU proposes mediation group for Croatia-Slovenia dispute

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission has suggested forming a special group to help solve the lengthy Croatia–Slovenia border dispute and Finnish former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Martti Ahtisaari could be the person chairing it.

"Commissioner Rehn has discussed with President Martti Ahtisaari and explored whether he would be available to chair a senior expert group in order to facilitate a solution on the border issue between Slovenia and Croatia," Krisztina Nagy, spokesperson for EU enl...

