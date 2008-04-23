Ad
euobserver
One third of the world market for video games is European (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Brussels wants better warnings on violent video games

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (22 April) said all EU countries should use the same age-rating system when it comes to video games and make that system known to citizens.

It also called for an EU-wide code of conduct on the sale of video games to minors to be introduced within two years.

Video games are "a very important industry for Europe," but also one "that impacts on society," Viviane Reding, EU commissioner for the information society and media, and Meglena Kuneva, EU co...

euobserver

