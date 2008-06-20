Ad
Enlargement of the bloc will be halted without the Lisbon treaty, according to some EU leaders. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Greece flexes muscles in Macedonia name spat

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

EU leaders on Friday (20 June) adopted watered down objectives on Macedonia's progress towards the European Union following pressure from Greece over the country's name.

"The European Council [EU leaders] underlines that further steps by the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) in its progress towards the EU are possible by the end of this year," reads a statement signed off by member states at the end of a two-day summit in Brussels.

This is a much more ambiguous statem...

