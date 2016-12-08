Italy starts talks on post-Renzi government

Italian politicians are set to begin talks on the formation of a new cabinet, a day after prime minister Matteo Renzi formally left his post following the crushing rejection of his constitutional reforms in a referendum on Sunday (4 December).

President Sergio Mattarella could name a new prime minister by the weekend, with members of Renzi's cabinet among the frontrunners.

One possible candidate is 66-year-old finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan, who helped Renzi's efforts ro reviv...