euobserver
Renzi resigned after the 2017 budget was passed (Photo: Reuters)

Italy starts talks on post-Renzi government

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Italian politicians are set to begin talks on the formation of a new cabinet, a day after prime minister Matteo Renzi formally left his post following the crushing rejection of his constitutional reforms in a referendum on Sunday (4 December).

President Sergio Mattarella could name a new prime minister by the weekend, with members of Renzi's cabinet among the frontrunners.

One possible candidate is 66-year-old finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan, who helped Renzi's efforts ro reviv...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

