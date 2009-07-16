London publicly supports Blair for EU president post

Tony Blair would have London's full backing for the new post of EU president, UK's Europe minister confirmed, suggesting the well-known British ex-leader would be respected and "generally welcomed."
The British Labour leader has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the title since it first appeared in the European Constitution, which was later transformed into the Lisbon treaty.
But this is the first time that London's position has been publicly announced by a government mi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here