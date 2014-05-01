De-demonising the National Front: Is it for real?

On 10 April French far-right leader Marine Le Pen participated in "Des Paroles et des Actes", one of the main TV debate shows in France. Facing her for the debate was MEP and leader of the centre-right UMP list for the EU elections, Alain Lamassoure, who had been invited to participate at the last minute.

Marine Le Pen's opponent of the night was supposed to be Martin Schulz, the current president of the European Parliament. However, according to the Coulisses de Bruxelles