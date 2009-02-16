Ad
The French president knows exactly where he wants to sit at the NATO table (Photo: NATO)

Sarkozy wants to choose own seat at NATO summit

by Elitsa Vucheva,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy has threatened to boycott the April NATO summit celebrating the 60th anniversary of the organisation, unless he is allowed to choose where he sits at the conference table.

The president appears not to want to follow the established rules whereby seating is arranged by alphabetical order. Instead, he has insisted he should be seated next to NATO secretary general Jaap de Hoop Scheffer, according to a report in German Spiegel Online.

