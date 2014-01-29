Ad
euobserver
MEPs hold up anti-troika placards in European Parliament (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Bailout troika 'in breach' of EU human rights laws

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Austerity programmes agreed with the troika of international lenders (the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund) are in breach of the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights, according to a German legal expert.

Andreas Fischer-Lescano, a professor of European law and politics at the University of Bremen was tasked by the European Trade Union Confederation to look at the legality of so-called memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed between bailed-out cou...

euobserver

