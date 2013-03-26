Ad
Laiki bank logo. Breugel: 'a Cypriot euro is not a euro anymore' (Photo: kassandrapoised)

Cypriot banks stay closed amid fears of bank runs

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Cyprus' banks will remain shut until Thursday (28 March) as lawmakers scramble to avoid a bank run when they reopen.

Under the deal reached between the Cypriot government and the EU on Monday, Cyprus' two largest banks, the Bank of Cyprus, and the Popular Bank of Cyprus (also known as Laiki bank) will take the brunt of the burden.

Both face drastic restructuring and will provide the bulk of a €7 billion contribution from Cyprus requested by eurozone ministers in exchange for a €1...

