Ad
euobserver
Macedonia has been an EU candidate for more than three years without opening membership talks with the bloc (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU welcomes Macedonian elections, but calls for further reforms

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission on Monday (6 April) welcomed the way Sunday's presidential elections were conducted in Macedonia, but insisted the former Yugoslav country should still do more before it is let closer to the EU.

"I welcome the overall satisfactory conduct of the presidential and municipal elections in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia," EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn stated in reaction to the elections.

"Most international standards have been met represent [a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Macedonia has been an EU candidate for more than three years without opening membership talks with the bloc (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections