EU welcomes Macedonian elections, but calls for further reforms

The European Commission on Monday (6 April) welcomed the way Sunday's presidential elections were conducted in Macedonia, but insisted the former Yugoslav country should still do more before it is let closer to the EU.
"I welcome the overall satisfactory conduct of the presidential and municipal elections in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia," EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn stated in reaction to the elections.
"Most international standards have been met represent [a...
