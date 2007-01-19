Pro-EU party leads polls in knife-edge Serbia election

Pro-EU reformists are nosing ahead in the latest polls before Serbia's elections on Sunday (21 January) - a pivotal event that could raise prospects of Serbia EU entry and Kosovo independence, or aggravate the risk of renewed ethnic conflict in the heart of modern Europe.

The pro-EU Democratic Party of president Boris Tadic scored 29 percent in a CESID poll on Thursday as campaigning ended ahead of the vote, with prime minister Vojislav Kostunica's Democratic Party of Serbia on 19 perce...