Pro-EU party leads polls in knife-edge Serbia election

Pro-EU reformists are nosing ahead in the latest polls before Serbia's elections on Sunday (21 January) - a pivotal event that could raise prospects of Serbia EU entry and Kosovo independence, or aggravate the risk of renewed ethnic conflict in the heart of modern Europe.
The pro-EU Democratic Party of president Boris Tadic scored 29 percent in a CESID poll on Thursday as campaigning ended ahead of the vote, with prime minister Vojislav Kostunica's Democratic Party of Serbia on 19 perce...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
