European Parliament has 'nothing to do'

The European Parliament is facing a shortage of big legislative projects in 2007 due in part to a "better regulation" drive by the European Commission, with some MEPs worried the house could lapse into risible declarations on exotic problems instead.

"It's not about keeping [parliamentary] committees busy. But if 'better regulation' means doing nothing - and this is the impression that we have at the moment - then it will be left to us to drive forward new initiatives," socialist group ...