euobserver
A game of golf? For bored MEPs there are many diversions in and around Brussels (Photo: Wikipedia)

European Parliament has 'nothing to do'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Parliament is facing a shortage of big legislative projects in 2007 due in part to a "better regulation" drive by the European Commission, with some MEPs worried the house could lapse into risible declarations on exotic problems instead.

"It's not about keeping [parliamentary] committees busy. But if 'better regulation' means doing nothing - and this is the impression that we have at the moment - then it will be left to us to drive forward new initiatives," socialist group ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

