'The phenomenon which has been dubbed LuxLeaks is a much wider phenomenon than that', says Juncker (l) (Photo: © European Union 2015 - European Parliament)

Juncker denies role in tax scams

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has denied any role in allowing multinational corporations broker deals in Luxembourg to evade paying taxes elsewhere.

Juncker on Thursday (17 September) said his decades as Luxembourg's prime minister and finance minister in no way helped firms divert hundreds of billions of euros away from state coffers through elaborate legal secret deals designed by big accountancy firms like PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).\n \n“I didn’t set up any sys...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

