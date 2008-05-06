Ad
Ireland is the only country to hold a referendum on the EU treaty, on 12 June (Photo: EUobserver)

EU court judgements affecting Irish treaty campaign

by Honor Mahony,

The Irish government's official campaign in favour of the EU's Lisbon Treaty has been dealt a blow following the decision by a major union to speak out against the document.

The Technical Engineering and Electrical Union on Monday (5 May) urged its 45,000 members to vote against the treaty in the referendum next month.

General secretary of the TEEU Eamon Devoy took the stance on the back of recent judgements by the EU's highest court which he said had shown that the pendulum had "...

