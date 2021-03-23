Tuesday

23rd Mar 2021

Keeping the Red Flag flying

  Co-leader of The Left in the European Parliament, Manon Aubry says a green-tinted approach to social and economic justice combined with unabashed anti-fascism can help to rebrand her fractious group of leftists and communists — and win voters back from

By

The hard-left is often associated with the colours red for revolution, and black for anarcho-syndicalism.

But the movement is more and more green these days too.

The trend is exemplified in many ways by Manon Aubry of the political party La France Insoumise.

Since 2019, she has been a co-leader of the Left in the European Parliament and is the youngest person to head one of the chamber's political groups.

Manon says a green-tinted approach to social and economic justice combined with unabashed antifascism can help to rebrand her fractious group of leftists and communists — and win voters back from the far-right.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

