Foreign fighter diaries

  • Typical living quarters for volunteer foreign soldiers now fighting Putin's army in Ukraine (Photo: Tomas/Helena Malikova)

By

Tomas lives in Brussels. But last week, seemingly out of the blue, he upped sticks and left.

He was already heading into Ukraine when he began sending his first dispatches — simple but captivating voicemails.

Tomas is now in the international brigades, which are comprised of foreign fighters from all over the world.

Like Tomas, many of the fighters were responding to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's call to help his country in its hour of need.

And, like Tomas, they now are patrolling Ukrainian streets against Russian incursions, on Europe's new frontline.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

Eurafrique

Could Françafrique — the French sphere of influence that outlived the end of French colonialism — still be revived on a European scale, as Eurafrique?

European shibboleths

Europe is green, humane and has defeated populism. These are common views among the EU chattering classes. But they often seem more reflexive than reflective, and some of them amount to shibboleths.

Transparency, Interrupted

The European Union adopted its access regulation at the turn of this century. But as work went digital, the rules have failed to keep pace. A lot still goes unrecorded or unregistered, and cannot be accessed easily, if at all.

