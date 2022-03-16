Wednesday

16th Mar 2022

  1. Podcast
  2. EU Scream

Podcast

Foreign fighter diaries — Part 2

  • Thomas and his unit arrive in Kyiv, as part of efforts to try to stop Putin's army from taking the capital (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

When Thomas left Brussels for Ukraine to train as a foreign fighter, he joined up with the Georgian Legion, a paramilitary group that's fought for years to stop Russian aggression.

In this episode Thomas and his unit arrive in Kyiv, as part of efforts to try to stop Putin's army from taking the capital. Listen to Part 1.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Site Section

  1. EU Scream

Related stories

  1. Foreign fighter diaries
Foreign fighter diaries

Last week, Thomas lived in Brussels with a white-collar office job. Today, Thomas is in the international brigades, comprised of foreign fighters from all over the world, patrolling Ukrainian streets against Russian incursions, on Europe's new frontline.

Eurafrique

Could Françafrique — the French sphere of influence that outlived the end of French colonialism — still be revived on a European scale, as Eurafrique?

European shibboleths

Europe is green, humane and has defeated populism. These are common views among the EU chattering classes. But they often seem more reflexive than reflective, and some of them amount to shibboleths.

Transparency, Interrupted

The European Union adopted its access regulation at the turn of this century. But as work went digital, the rules have failed to keep pace. A lot still goes unrecorded or unregistered, and cannot be accessed easily, if at all.

Quick Take: Enrico Letta

Speaking at the Global Progressive Forum, former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta describes the victim-shaming of Italy and Spain during the financial crisis - and explains how a big bag of money from Brussels may be helping heal the wounds.

Book Club: The Scent of Wild Animals

Liberal lawmaker Sophie in 't Veld says the European Union's survival depends on overcoming creeping sclerosis, ending acquiescence to autocrats, and embracing the kind of political spectacle that captures the public imagination.

Foreign fighter diaries

Last week, Thomas lived in Brussels with a white-collar office job. Today, Thomas is in the international brigades, comprised of foreign fighters from all over the world, patrolling Ukrainian streets against Russian incursions, on Europe's new frontline.

Eurafrique

Could Françafrique — the French sphere of influence that outlived the end of French colonialism — still be revived on a European scale, as Eurafrique?

News in Brief

  1. Biden in Brussels next week for Nato and EU
  2. Don't let Ukraine crowd out climate, IPCC tells lawmakers
  3. EU sends €300m aid tranche to Ukraine
  4. Mariupol hospital bombing may be war crime, says von der Leyen
  5. Hungary parliament elects first female president
  6. IAEA: 'no critical impact' on safety at Chernobyl
  7. EU agrees further sanctions on Russia and Belarus
  8. Biden bans Russian oil and gas ahead of EU summit

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us