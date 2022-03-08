Podcast
Foreign fighter diaries
By EU Scream
Tomas lives in Brussels. But last week, seemingly out of the blue, he upped sticks and left.
He was already heading into Ukraine when he began sending his first dispatches — simple but captivating voicemails.
Tomas is now in the international brigades, which are comprised of foreign fighters from all over the world.
Like Tomas, many of the fighters were responding to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's call to help his country in its hour of need.
And, like Tomas, they now are patrolling Ukrainian streets against Russian incursions, on Europe's new frontline.
