Playing at a British EU exit

Since the British Conservatives announced they want to hold an in/out EU referendum in 2017, it seems everyone else is giving more thought to what a Brexit could look like than the potential absconders themselves.

So it came to be that OpenEurope this week hosted a mock-up of the event, calling it EUwargames. Various thinking people got round the table to imagine what German/French/Nordic/EU views would be on renegotiation of the treaty or Br...