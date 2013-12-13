Ad
euobserver
Will they stay, or will they go? (Photo: @Doug88888)

EUobserved

Playing at a British EU exit

by EUobserver, Brussels,

Since the British Conservatives announced they want to hold an in/out EU referendum in 2017, it seems everyone else is giving more thought to what a Brexit could look like than the potential absconders themselves.

So it came to be that OpenEurope this week hosted a mock-up of the event, calling it EUwargames. Various thinking people got round the table to imagine what German/French/Nordic/EU views would be on renegotiation of the treaty or Br...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EUobserved

Related articles

Beloved Ashton
Political open season
Self-determined MEPs
Will they stay, or will they go? (Photo: @Doug88888)

Tags

EUobserved
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections