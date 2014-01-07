Ad
euobserver
Austria and Luxembourg keep making u-turns (Photo: .michael.newman.)

Magazine

The year that almost saw a clampdown on tax evasion

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, EUROPE IN REVIEW 2013,

What do Russian oligarchs have in common with the campaign treasurer of French President Francois Hollande? Or Greece's richest with the family of Azeri autocrat Ilham Aliyev?

They were all listed in "Offshore Leaks," a database of over 130,000 offshore accounts obtained by Gerard Ryle, an Australian reporter who heads the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The consortium gave access to the data to over 80 media around the world, including EUo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyMagazine

Related articles

Millions stashed offshore, as Serbian firms lurched toward ruin
EU commissioner: Offshore Leaks transformed tax politics
Austria and Luxembourg keep making u-turns (Photo: .michael.newman.)

Tags

Green EconomyMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections