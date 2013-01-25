Bye-bye Mr Klaus! Bye-bye euroscepticism?

For eight years Vaclav Klaus as President of the Czech Republic has been its best known eurosceptic face.
He not only gave EU bureaucrats a hard time by extending almost indefinitely the signature of the Lisbon Treaty, but also succeeded in creating a local anti-European ideology which resonates well in the time of crisis.
His now famous 2009 speech to the European Parliament is still treated as a eurosceptic manifesto by many.
But the Klaus era is over.
In March, he...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
