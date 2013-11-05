Poor protection of whistleblowers in most EU states

The vast majority of EU member states have either partial or no laws to protect whistleblowers, says a new report by anti-corruption NGO Transparency International.

According to the study, published Tuesday (5 November), seven countries (Bulgaria, Finland, Greece, Lithuania Portugal, Slovakia and Spain) have no or "very limited" provisions to protect whistleblowers.

A further 16 member states - including France, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland - have "partial provisions."

...