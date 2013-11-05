Ad
The treatment of Edward Snowden has prompted broad discussion on the protection of whistleblowers (Photo: Mike Herbst)

Poor protection of whistleblowers in most EU states

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The vast majority of EU member states have either partial or no laws to protect whistleblowers, says a new report by anti-corruption NGO Transparency International.

According to the study, published Tuesday (5 November), seven countries (Bulgaria, Finland, Greece, Lithuania Portugal, Slovakia and Spain) have no or "very limited" provisions to protect whistleblowers.

A further 16 member states - including France, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland - have "partial provisions."

