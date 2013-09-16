Lithuania seeks EU support on Russia border clampdown

Lithuania has accused Russia of imposing new border checks for political reasons and urged the EU to show solidarity.

Its foreign minister, Linas Linkevicius, told EUobserver on Monday (16 September), the border clampdown is part of Russia's campaign to intimidate former Soviet states which seek EU integration.

He said: "Knowing what kind of measures are being applied against Ukraine and Moldova, and now getting the news of thorough checks, sample taking and other procedures for...