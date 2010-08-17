Member states disagree on debt figures

Nine member states have proposed that EU statistics on public debt should reflect which country has already reformed its pension system and therefore has a higher level of borrowing. Germany has warned against the move however, saying it will cause confusion.
"Maintaining the current approach to debt and deficit statistics would result in unequal treatment of member states and thus effectively punish reforming countries," the nine - Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Lithua...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here