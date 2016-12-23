Europe in Review 2016

"Every crisis is an opportunity," the saying goes. In 2016, it has become the EU's mantra.

From strengthened economic governance established after the financial crisis to tighter controls of external borders in the wake of the migrant crisis, European leaders in recent years have used challenges to transfer more powers to the EU. The British decision in June to leave the EU is one of these crises our leaders have now to grapple with.

"Every crisis is an opportunity," the saying goes. In 2016, it has become the EU's mantra. (Photo: EUobserver)

What is at stake is the EU's stability and also its future existence and legitimacy.

The UK referendum; challenges to EU trade policies; public uproar against former commissioners' new jobs; and the rise of nationalist parties across Europe have shown that the EU needs to find new meaning and regain citizens' trust.

EU leaders started a soul-searching process in September in Bratislava. They will give the first results in March at the 60th anniversary of the Rome treaty, the EU founding document.

This Europe in Review edition looks back at all the events of 2016 that will define the coming year.

In a time of difficulties and hope for a brighter new year, EUobserver will continue to report on events in Brussels and across Europe, to shed light on political decisions and to help stakeholders understand what people really think.

In a time of fake news and post-truth politics, our mission to support European democracy by giving people the information they need to hold political establishments to account is more important than ever before. So we will continue to diligently report, check facts and investigate.

With your continued support, we will be here to inform you and make sense of the EU.

EUobserver wishes you a new Europe!

Eric Maurice is editor-in-chief of EUobserver.

The 2016 edition of EUobserver's Europe in Review Magazine can be downloaded here.

A PDF version of the 2015 magazine can be downloaded here.

A PDF version of the 2014 magazine can be downloaded here.

A PDF version of the 2013 magazine can be downloaded here.