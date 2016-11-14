Ad
euobserver
"People all around the world use Android because of the choice it offers" (Photo: Brieuc Kestens)

Android: great for innovation in Europe

Digital
Opinion
by Matt Brittin, London,

How do you like your smartphone?

Large or small? High end or affordable? Many or few apps? In folders or spread out all over your home screen? Which apps do you use the most? Have a look at anyone’s phone today and it won’t be like yours.

Nearly a decade ago, we launched Android, our open-source mobile operating system.

In those days smartphones were still rare, our aim was to make them available for everyone - to increase choice and innovation by stimulating competition. ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU targets Google in copyright reform
Google rejects EU charges on online shopping
Google rejects EU antitrust charges on Android
"People all around the world use Android because of the choice it offers" (Photo: Brieuc Kestens)

Tags

DigitalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections