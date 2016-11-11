How to refresh the EU's eastern policy

Any major foreign policy or regional cooperation initiative usually passes through a life cycle: first, a solemn and promising launch; then, an active rise; and, finally, a period of … let’s call it maturity.

This is the phase when it becomes apparent whether the initiative is still relevant to the needs of its participants or is sliding toward obsolescence.

After seven years of existence the Eastern Partnership (EaP) - the European Union’s outreach to six post-Soviet states, in...