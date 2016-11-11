Ad
Galbur with EU foreign service head Federica Mogherini in Munich earlier this year (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

How to refresh the EU's eastern policy

by Andrei Galbur, CHISINAU,

Any major foreign policy or regional cooperation initiative usually passes through a life cycle: first, a solemn and promising launch; then, an active rise; and, finally, a period of … let’s call it maturity.

This is the phase when it becomes apparent whether the initiative is still relevant to the needs of its participants or is sliding toward obsolescence.

After seven years of existence the Eastern Partnership (EaP) - the European Union’s outreach to six post-Soviet states, in...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

