By Martin Gak & William Glucroft

Editor's note: In the spirit of diversifying and experimentation, we've partnered with the reporters behind the Euroscopic podcast, who will be bringing a weekly conversational analysis of the top EU stories, coupled with interviews with some of EUobserver's reporters on the stories we've published. I'll let the kind hosts, Martin Gak and William Glucroft, take it from here:

"Strategic autonomy" is the buzzword that seems will neither go away nor come to fruition. The European Union has ample reason to get its security ducks in a row, and didn't need former and maybe future President Donald Trump for a reminder. But there's no stopping Trump. His latest loudmouth remarks on NATO members not pulling their weight has the transatlantic alliance once again in damage-control mode.