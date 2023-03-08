EU leaders to bless joint-ammunition buying for Ukraine

EU leaders are preparing to bless joint purchases of ammunition for Ukraine, amid deeper strategising on how to protect Europe from Russia.
"The European Council welcomes the swift agreement ... to facilitate the immediate provision of ammunition for Ukraine, including through joint procurement," the 27 EU heads plan to say at a summit in Brussels on 23 March, according to an internal EU memo.
The "draft guidelines for conclusions" were circulated by officials in the EU Council, ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
