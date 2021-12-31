Ad
euobserver
Rural Italy has seen its villages becoming emptier every year. To stop this trend it started a program to sell houses at €1 (Photo: Revol Web)

Feature

How Italy's one-euro homes are helping to revive rural villages

by Silvia Marchetti, Rome,
Rural Italy has seen its villages becoming emptier every year. To stop this trend it started a program to sell houses at €1 (Photo: Revol Web)

In recent years, dozens of depopulating rural towns across Italy - from the Alps to Sicily - have started selling crumbly old properties for just one euro, less than the cost of an espresso.

The goal is to breathe new life into their dying communities and revamp the local economy.

As villagers flee in search of a brighter future elsewhere there is a reverse incoming trend of foreign buyers eager to replace them and help revive these sleepy places.

Roughly 60 towns and vill...

Feature

Author Bio

Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter. She covers finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of international media.

Latest News

euobserver

