EU leaders will discuss Omicron, migration, energy prices, strategic autonomy, Belarus and Ukraine at their end-of-year summit (Photo: European Council)

EU summit to warn Russia of 'severe cost' over Ukraine

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders are expected to warn Vladimir Putin not to push further with the military aggression against Ukraine - or pay a high cost, at their summit in Brussels on Thursday (16 December).

The EU-27 are expected to reiterate their full support for Ukraine and tell Russia that "further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response", according to a draft statement by leaders seen by EUobserver.

EU leaders will gather in Brussels disc...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

