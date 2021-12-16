EU summit to warn Russia of 'severe cost' over Ukraine

EU leaders are expected to warn Vladimir Putin not to push further with the military aggression against Ukraine - or pay a high cost, at their summit in Brussels on Thursday (16 December).
The EU-27 are expected to reiterate their full support for Ukraine and tell Russia that "further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response", according to a draft statement by leaders seen by EUobserver.
EU leaders will gather in Brussels disc...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
