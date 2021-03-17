Ad
euobserver
Some 17 million people in the UK and the EU have already received the AstraZeneca jab (Photo: Cheshire East Council)

EU drugs agency plays down AstraZeneca 'blood clot' fears

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) stressed on Tuesday (16 March) that the benefits of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine continue to outweigh the risks - after a dozen member states suspended its use in national inoculation programmes over blood-clot concerns.

"A situation like this is not unexpected when you vaccinate millions of people. Our role is to evaluate these so we can figure out is this a real side effect or is it a coincidence," EMA executive director Emer Cooke told a news con...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

