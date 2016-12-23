Friday

23rd Dec 2016

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Dutch MPs extend deadline on Ukraine deal

  • Rutte (c) will try to find a way to ratify the EU-Ukraine deal (Photo: Consillium)

By

A majority in the Dutch parliament has given prime minister Mark Rutte more time to negotiate with his European counterparts on how to accommodate a popular rejection of an EU-Ukraine treaty.

MPs said on Tuesday (8 November) they would give Rutte until after an EU summit in Brussels in mid-December to find a solution.

Initially, Rutte had been given a 1 November deadline by MPs.

But Rutte's centre-right Liberals, his coalition partner Labour, and several smaller parties gave him extra time. Opposition MP Kees Verhoeven said he had supported the motion “grudgingly”.

In April, the EU-Ukraine association agreement was rejected in a Dutch referendum with 61.1 percent of the votes.

The vote was non-binding, but because the voter turnout of 32.2 percent surpassed a required threshold of 30 percent, the Dutch political establishment promised to somehow take the results into account.

Officially, the Dutch voted to reject the parliament bill that would lead to ratification of the treaty, which has now been put on hold. All other 27 member states have ratified the deal.

Rutte will seek a legally binding declaration from his EU counterparts explaining the details of the deal.

The idea is that such a declaration would quell some of the "grievances" the No voters had, so that ratification can go ahead.

The declaration could include a statement that the trade treaty will not automatically give the Ukraine access to EU membership, or that the Netherlands could opt out of military cooperation with Ukraine.

Following a potential deal at the 15-16 December summit, Rutte would then try to get parliamentary approval to ratify the treaty against the will of the No voters.

Legally, Rutte could have already ignored the referendum result and ratify the treaty. Politically, he wants as many political parties on his side to make the unpopular move, four months before national elections.

At Tuesday's debate in parliament, several opposition parties pointed out that the referendum outcome was clear, and that the treaty should not be ratified.

But Rutte repeated that Europe should show unity in the fact of an aggressive Russian foreign policy. He conceded that he should have used the “geopolitical argument” more during the campaign ahead of the referendum.

The Dutch leader also admitted that a policy response to the No vote, which took place seven months ago, was taking too long.

“We could have worked faster,” Rutte said.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Dutch PM asks opposition's help on Ukraine agreement
  2. Dutch reject EU-Ukraine treaty in referendum
  3. The Dutch rooting for a No in the Ukraine referendum
  4. Italy shields Russia from EU sanctions threat
  5. Little to celebrate at EU-Ukraine summit

News in Brief

  1. Wallonia sues Volkswagen over Dieselgate scandal
  2. Report: EU commissioners want to cut Poland's funding
  3. Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank faces state bailout
  4. Muslim woman set to become Romania PM
  5. EU dodges decision in US visa row
  6. States must ratify EU-Singapore deal, ECJ lawyer says
  7. EU court: Morocco deals don't apply to Western Sahara
  8. UK mass surveillence is illegal, EU court says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  2. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  3. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  4. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  5. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  6. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  8. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?
  9. Counter BalanceReport Reveals Corrupt but Legal Practices in Development Finance
  10. Swedish EnterprisesMEPs and Business Representatives Debate on the Future of the EU at Winter Mingle
  11. ACCAFifty Key Factors in the Public Sector Accountants Need to Prepare for
  12. UNICEFSchool “as Vital as Food and Medicine” for Children Caught up in Conflict