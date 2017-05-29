Macron to tell Putin EU sanctions to stay

The new French leader aims to tell the Russian president that he wants political solutions in Ukraine and Syria, but that EU sanctions are to stay in place.

That was the message that Emmanuel Macron gave to press following the G7 summit in Italy on Saturday (27 May).

“I will have an exacting dialogue with Russia, but we do need a dialogue after all … it is indispensable to speak with Russia, especially on the issue of Syria”, Macron said.

“We must talk to Russia to change the framework for getting out of the military crisis in Syria and to build a … political solution”, he said.

Macron noted that the G7 - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US - this weekend said economic sanctions on Russia should stay in place until it stops the war in east Ukraine.

“I respect those principles and I will continue to support them”, the French leader said.

He added that he wanted to take part in a summit on Ukraine in the so-called Normandy format - with Germany, Russia, ad Ukraine - as “soon as possible”.

EU states and the new US leader Donald Trump fell out over climate change and over defence budgets in talks last week, but Macron said the transatlantic dispute should not be blown out of proportion.

The G7 event and a Nato summit in Brussels last week “reaffirmed the solidarity” of “the world’s great democracies and economic powers” on foreign policy issues, the French leader said.

Macron spoke prior to meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin for the first time on Monday.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold one-on-one talks for an hour and 15 minutes as well as a 45-minute long working dinner in the margins of a cultural event at the Versailles palace near Paris.

The meeting comes after Putin tried and failed to help Macron’s rival, French far-right politician Marine Le Pen, to win the presidential election earlier this month.

It will be the first time Putin is to hold bilateral talks with a French leader since his invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

It is likely to be watched for its body language after Macron said that his tug-of-war handshake with Trump in Brussels last week was designed to show that France would not give ay even in “little” things.

It is also heavy in historical symbolism.

The Versailles venue is hosting an art exhibition to mark 300 years since the visit of Russia’s tsar Peter the Great to the then French king Louis XV.

The tsar at the time picked up the king, who was seven years old, in his arms, but Christophe Castaner, a Macron aide, told French radio at the weekend that the French president, who is 39-years old, will stand up to Putin.

“I’m confident [Macron] will take a strong position. It’s all the more important since some may think this young man doesn’t have the stature of a president of the republic and isn’t up to defending France”, Castaner said.

Yury Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, said last Friday the main aim of the Macron-Putin meeting would be for the two men to get “acquainted”.

Alexander Orlov, Russia’s ambassador to France, called Macron “very intelligent, realistic and pragmatic”.

Ushakov added that France has had one of the “toughest” attitudes in Europe on Putin’s ally, Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Ushakov also noted that "the trade turnover [between France and Russia] has halved over the past three years from over $22 billion to over $13 billion” due to the EU sanctions and Russian counter-sanctions.

He added that 180 French businessmen planned to attend an economic forum in St Petersburg next week.