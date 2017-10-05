Thursday

5th Oct 2017

Interview

Erdogan's attack backfired, Turkish writer says

  • Akhanli moved to Germany in 1991 (Photo: Amnesty International)

By

Turkey's attempt to silence dissident writer Dogan Akhanli has backfired by giving him a bigger platform, he told EUobserver in an interview.

Akhanli, who was born in Turkey but who lives in Germany, spoke amid Turkey's attempt to extradite him from Spain on terrorism charges.

  • Turkey's post-coup crackdown saw tens of thousands of people jailed (Photo: Reuters)

He is currently stuck in Madrid after Spanish police arrested him while he was on holiday in August on the basis of a Turkish notice at Interpol, the international police body.

He said the "Kafkaesque" process was the latest step in a campaign that began years ago.

He fled to Germany in 1991 after being persecuted for his views on the Armenian Genocide and on Turkey's repression of its Kurdish minority.

He also spent four months in a Turkish jail in 2010 after visiting Turkey.

"Turkish power cannot forgive me because I questioned the basic problems of Turkey," he told this website.

The 60-year old writer said his novels had not made him a celebrity. "I'm not a best-seller," he said. But he said that "Turkish persecution makes me more known year by year and makes my words bigger. It is actually a very stupid policy".

His jailing in 2010 was a painful time in which his father died 12 days before his trial.

But he said Turkey's latest attempt to deprive him of his freedom had inspired him to write a new book.

"I'm trying to write a report about my political-literary journey into the Turkish past, which is also my own past," he told this website from Spain.

"I will take a very subjective view of my unfinished persecution, but I will also reflect on how to deal with the history of violence in German, Spanish, and Turkish society", he said.

Akhanli said the Turkish regime had embraced violence as a means of rule.

He said this lay at the root of its denial of the Armenian Genocide in 1915 and of its killings of Kurdish separatists. He also said the regime's nationalist ideology created a dangerous environment.

Dink's death - and its aftermath

Akhanli recalled that Turkish generals "publicly threatened" Hrant Dink, a dissident journalist, in 2007 prior to Dink's murder by a nationalist fanatic.

"Under the Erdogan government, the history of violence is not just a story. It is not passive. It is killing people before our very eyes. Behind all this historical and contemporary violence, there lies a system," he said, referring to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said Erdogan's mass arrests of people accused of sympathising with last year's failed coup, such as Ahmet Sik, another journalist, was part of that system.

Sik is one of 158 journalists in prison, along with 12 MPs, 85 mayors, and more than 50,000 others who were detained on coup-related charges.

"One cannot give up on the people in such a country, where there is enormous arbitrariness and despotism," Akhanli said.

He thanked two groups, the Goethe Institute in Germany and PEN International, for helping to pay his living costs in Madrid and his legal fees while he fights the extradition case.

He said "people from Spain also showed solidarity and offered several housing possibilities and help".

But he said EU governments ought to do more to support democratic forces in Turkey.

"In the large cities, in the cities of the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts and in the Kurdish cities, the majority of people voted 'No' in the referendum," he said, referring to a referendum in Turkey in April that increased Erdogan's powers.

"He [Erdogan] cannot continue to rule Turkey in the long term with only the support of the rural population. EU countries should side with the secular, democratic forces, not with the despot," Akhanli said.

Good omen?

Spain's decision, earlier this week, to deny Turkey's request to hand over another dissident, Swedish-Turkish journalist Hamza Yalcin, boded well for Akhanli's case.

But Akhanli's lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, told EUobserver it could take "months" before the Spanish government decided what to do with his client.

In the meantime, the writer has been forced to surrender his passport and to report to authorities every Monday to prove that he is in Madrid.

His wife is travelling between Germany and Spain to keep him company.

Even if the Turkish request comes to nothing, it has highlighted the way that rogue Interpol members use the police club to intimidate their enemies and highlighted Spain's track record on extraditions, Boye said.

"There is systematic abuse of Interpol by certain countries, but also Spain could have done more - they could have rejected it [the Interpol notice]," he said.

He said Spain had a history of extraditing people because requests were filed correctly from a technical point of view, but without examining the merits of the case.

Boye said Interpol abusers were "jurisdiction shopping" in Europe and that Spain had become a "haven" for their attacks.

"If I were Erdogan and I wanted to grab a Turkish citizen, wherever he may be, I would wait until that person was passing through Spain before I placed my Interpol notice," he said.

Interpol reform

Turkey's Interpol notices have prompted new calls for the France-based police agency to do more to filter out abuse.

China, Kazakhstan, Iran, and Russia also use its systems to hunt political exiles.

Fair Trials, a British NGO, the New York-based Human Rights Watch, and Reporters Without Borders in Paris have urged Interpol to make reforms.

The European Parliament in Strasbourg is to debate the problem with EU officials on Wednesday evening.

Interpol did not reply to EUobserver's questions in time for publication.

The Spanish interior ministry declined to comment.

'I thought I was safe in Europe'

Arrest of Turkish dissident has again highlighted the way rogue regimes use Interpol to hunt their enemies inside the EU.

Opinion

Turkish journalists on trial for fake crimes

Journalists from Turkey's Zaman newspaper stand trial this week on fake charges that include "perception engineering" and "violating the rights of statesmen".

