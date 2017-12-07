Two EU states break ranks on Jerusalem

Two EU states have broken ranks on US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The moves, by the Czech Republic and Hungary, made it harder for the EU to claim it had a single position, even though the biggest member states - France, Germany, Italy, and the UK - took the same line in opposing Donald Trump's move.

Mogherini thanked Trump for pledge to maintain status quo of holy sites (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Hungary stuck out its neck by blocking an EU statement on Wednesday (6 December) that voiced "serious concern" on the US move, diplomatic sources said.

The EU statement was to have been issued on behalf of all 28 member states, but due to Hungary's opposition it was downgraded to a statement by EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini only.

The Czech Republic issued a statement of its own on Thursday, which said it also recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

It said its recognition covered only West Jerusalem, not East Jerusalem, which contains the city's holy sites and which Israel is meant to share with Palestine according to EU and UN positions.

But the Czech statement also blurred the EU's reaction.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted on Wednesday that pro-Israeli EU states might go further in the coming days by also moving their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem the way the US announced it would do.

"We are already in contact with other countries which will issue a similar recognition," to the US one, Netanyahu said at a conference in Jerusalem.

If Israeli diplomacy succeeded in doing that it would mark its second snub to Mogherini in recent times.

Netanyahu also plans to meet with EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (11 December), on the basis of an old Lithuanian invitation.

When Israel leaked the news to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Israeli diplomats at the time gloated that the EU foreign policy chief had only learnt of the initiative from media.

Mogherini spoke out at an impromptu press briefing in Brussels on Thursday.

Using more strident terms than the original statement of "serious concern", she said US president Donald Trump's decision "has the potential to bring us back to even darker times than the ones we're already living in".

When asked about Hungary, she said: "This is the consolidated European Union position that has always been built on the common position of member states".

She noted that "all" 28 foreign ministers had taken the same line when they met with US secretary of state Rex Tillerson in Brussels on Tuesday.

She thanked Trump for having promised that the status quo of Christian, Jewish, and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem would be maintained.

But she said his embassy move could "diminish" the role of the US in ending the Arab-Israeli conflict and could cause "confusion" in international diplomacy.

She said she would host Netanyahu for an "informal breakfast" with foreign ministers on Monday.

But she said this would be devoted to Jerusalem - as opposed to Iran, which had been Netanyahu's plan.

"I guess the question of Jerusalem will occupy the whole hour we have at our disposal," she said.

Mogherini's reference to "darker days" came after Hamas, a militant Palestinian group, called for an intifada, or general uprising, in the occupied territories in reaction to the news.

The last one, which lasted five years, claimed the lives of 3,000 Palestinians and 1,000 Israelis.

France, Italy, Sweden, and the UK were among eight UN Security Council members to urge a meeting on the crisis in New York for Friday.

A group of left-wing, liberal, and Green MEPs also protested by taking out an ad in Haaretz due to be published the same day.

The ad was in the form of a mock EU invoice asking Netanyahu to pay up €1.2 million - the value of the more than 400 EU-funded structures, such as schools, water pipes, and toilets in the occupied territories that Israel has demolished since he came to power in 2009.