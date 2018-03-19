Monday

19th Mar 2018

Germany: Russia is 'partner' despite alleged UK attack

  • Vladimir Putin won another six years in office on Sunday (Photo: kremlin.ru)

By

Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, pledged solidarity with the UK on Monday (19 March), while describing Russia as "a difficult partner".

He spoke ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (19 March), one day after Russian leader Vladimir Putin secured six more years in power and in the wake of British allegations that Russia poisoned a former spy, Sergei Skripal, in the UK earlier this month using a form of nerve gas.

  • Johnson (l) said Russia trying to conceal "needle of truth in haystack of lies" (Photo: Council of the EU)

Maas said it was up to Russia and the UK to clarify details of the evidence "bilaterally", but added that "all the information we have suggests there is no alternative plausible explanation for the responsibility of the Russian side".

He said Germany and the other EU states would make clear they were "firmly on the side of Great Britain".

But he also said "dialogue" with Russia ought to continue.

"We assume that Russia will remain a difficult partner," he said.

"Russia is … needed when it comes to solving major international conflicts. That is why we want to stay in dialogue, but we also expect constructive contributions from Russia," he added.

The French foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, also spoke out.

He said in Brussels on Monday there was "no other plausible explanation" than that Russia had poisoned Skripal and pledged "solidarity with Great Britain".

The British foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, is expected to speak out on the issue to his EU peers at the meeting on Monday, an EU source said.

The Russian election is also to be briefly discussed under an agenda item entitled "foreign affairs," but a more substantial debate on EU-Russia relations will take place either at an EU summit later this week or at another foreign ministers' meeting in the coming months, the source said.

Johnson gave a foretaste of what he might say going into Monday's EU gathering.

He said Russian claims, that Novichok, the Russian nerve toxin used in the attack, could also have come from the Czech Republic, Sweden, the UK itself, or the US were "absurd".

"This is a classic Russian strategy of trying to hide the needle of truth in a haystack of lies and obfuscation", he added.

The German statement aside, he said he was "heartened" by EU support so far, adding: "There isn't a single country around the table here [in Brussels] that hasn't been affected in recent times by some form of malign or disruptive Russian behaviour".

Johnson spoke after the Russian ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, suggested to the BBC on Sunday that the UK might have poisoned Skripal itself.

Putin himself said in Moscow the same day: "It's complete nonsense to imagine that anyone in Russia could resort to such tricks ahead of the presidential elections and World Cup".

His campaign spokesman, Andrei Kondrashov, added that the UK allegations had helped Putin to win more votes.

"We need to say thank you to Great Britain because they again misread the Russian mindset," he said.

Putin result

Preliminary counting showed Putin won 76 percent of the vote in an election that had excluded all other serious contenders and saw a massive pro-Putin state media blitz.

"This election result was expected. The election campaign in Russia has been rigged to president Putin's advantage, including government control over the media and opposition parties who are prevented from applying," Swedish foreign minister Margot Wallstroem said on Sunday.

The EU foreign service noted in a statement that Europe would not recognise that part of the Russian election held in occupied territories in Crimea or in Ukraine.

EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini added that foreign ministers would pledge support for Ukraine on Monday.

Ukraine support

"I was in Kiev exactly one week ago to pass the message of full support both to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, the non-recognition policy of the annexation of Crimea that we consider illegal," she said.

"I expect that we will reconfirm our full support both political and financial to the country," she added.

The so-called Minsk peace accord says Russia must pull troops and weapons out of Ukraine and hand back control of the border to Kiev, among other conditions.

The EU has said it will not relax economic sanctions and asset freezes on Russia until this take place.

Together with many other partners, including the United States, Canada and Norway, the European Union has implemented a policy of non-recognition and sanctions regimes, targeting people and entities that have promoted Russia's illegal annexation.

