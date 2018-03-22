Thursday

22nd Mar 2018

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

EU summit takes hard look at Russia

  • Theresa May to say Russia was guilty of chemical attack on UK soil (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

EU leaders will discuss Russian security threats in the wake of the UK attack, but will not adopt new sanctions at Thursday's (22 March) summit.

They will hear from British prime minister Theresa May at dinner how Russia tried to kill a former spy, Sergei Skripal, in England using a chemical weapon.

  • Italy, Germany, and France to pledge solidarity, but some member states wary of new EU sanctions (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

They will also hear EU Council president Donald Tusk say they should improve border security, cyber defences, and counter-propaganda efforts in light of the events.

May is not expected to propose new EU-level sanctions on Russia, according to diplomats briefed on events, but will say that Russia violated the rules-based order in Europe and that Western allies must stand together.

She will not put forward new evidence of Russia's guilt on Skripal either, but senior British officials did that with European counterparts in Brussels on Wednesday and London has shared classified information with other member states bilaterally.

There's "no plausible alternative explanation" than that Russia did it, leaders plan to say in a joint declaration along the lines of a foreign ministers' communique adopted on Monday.

"What happened with Russia was serious … we'll use the strongest formulation possible," an EU diplomat said.

The declaration might speak of collective EU action on Russia in future, diplomats said, but new sanctions will not be discussed until Great Britain proposes something at a later stage.

"There'll be no new measures [sanctions] … We won't go into details on Thursday. It'll be a political message," the EU diplomat said.

Tusk's debate on security threats will focus on how to defend Europe against Russian assassinations, election interference, and its jets' incursions into member states' airspace, another EU diplomat said.

The Russian actions amounted to "harassment which approaches the threshold of warfare, but remains below it" and was designed "to test" the EU, the diplomat added.

He said the Skripal attack was a "wake-up call" for some EU countries, especially on their vulnerability to chemical or bacteriological attacks.

Looking past the summit, some member states, including Denmark, Poland, and the Baltic countries, are ready to back the UK, for instance if it proposes new visa bans and asset freezes on Russian individuals in future.

Others, including France and Greece are less keen, with France of the opinion that existing Russia sanctions, imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, are robust enough.

"There were differences of opinion on action" at the foreign minister's meeting on Monday, when ministers held an initial exchange of ideas on how to respond to the UK attack, one of the EU diplomats said.

The German foreign minister, on Monday, also said there was a need for "dialogue" with Russia, which he described as a "difficult partner".

The Lithuanian minister, Linas Linkevicius, who attended Monday's talks, told EUobserver he saw no sign that Germany was prepared to question its plan to build a new gas pipeline with Russia, called Nord Stream 2, despite the Skripal affair.

