Friday

17th Jan 2020

Exclusive

Surge in Israeli demolition of EU-funded buildings

  • Israel demolished or seized 97 structures worth some €480,000 in the area last year (Photo: Aref Daraghmeh, B’Tselem)

By

Israel has sped up demolitions of EU-funded and Palestinian structures in the West Bank amid hawkish talk on taking over the territory.

It demolished or seized 97 structures worth some €480,000 in the area last year which had been built using EU or member states' funds - a 90 percent increase on the year before, according to internal EU figures seen by EUobserver.

It also demolished 35 percent more Palestinian structures and displaced 95 percent more Palestinian people in the West Bank and East Jerusalem than in 2018.

And the trend is set to continue this year, if Israel's right-wing defence minister, Naftali Bennet, gets his way.

"The state of Israel will do everything to ensure that these territories will be part of the state of Israel," he said at an event in Jerusalem last week, referring to Area C, a vast swathe of the West Bank which belongs to Palestine, the UN says, but which remains under Israeli military jurisdiction since Israel conquered it in 1967.

"We are embarking on a real and immediate battle for the future of the Land of Israel and the future of Area C," he added.

"We are not at the United Nations," he said, according to Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post.

The EU foreign service and the Israeli mission to the EU did not immediately respond to EUobserver's questions.

But for their part, all five EU members of the UN Security Council - Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, and the UK - complained about the developments at a debate in New York in late December.

France, also in December, signed €20m worth of agreements with the Palestinian Authority to support farming and irrigation in Area C.

And the EU, Germany, France, and the UK issued statements condemning the latest surge in Israeli settlements in the region on 9 January.

The West Bank and Gaza are meant to form a future Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as a shared capital with Israel, according to the EU and UN formula for ending the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict.

But Israeli settlers, more than 630,000 of whom have moved to the conquered lands since 1967, have already broken up the West Bank up into small cantons, making the two-state solution look increasingly less viable.

And recent US policy U-turns - moving its embassy to Jerusalem and saying that the Israeli settlements were not illegal - have also undermined EU conflict resolution.

Nuclear arms race threat after EU rebukes Iran

EU powers have triggered a process that could bring the world back to 2006, when sanctions and threats were all that stood in the way of a Middle East nuclear arms race.

Analysis

No Libya truce in Moscow: time for EU step in

While the European Union was too divided to help resolve Libya's civil war, Russia filled the gap. It managed to get the fighting parties to Moscow, but without result.

EU should be 'part of the game' on Iran, Michel says

EU Council president Charles Michel urged Iran to stick to the nuclear arms deal and said the EU should play a stronger role in the Middle East, ahead of travelling to Turkey and Egypt on Saturday.

