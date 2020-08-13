Thursday

13th Aug 2020

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

French navy to deter Turkey's oil and gas grab

  • French president Macron said the reinforcements are temporary (Photo: Consilium)

By

President Emmanuel Macron said he will boost French military assets in the Mediterranean to help stave off Turkey.

The temporary reinforcements will be sent over the coming days "in cooperation with European partners including Greece," he said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The announcement on Wednesday (12 August) follows an escalation of tensions with Turkey after it had deployed a research vessel flanked by warships to seek out gas and oil.

It also comes amid competing exclusive economic zones, decades-long unresolved conflicts over Cyprus, maritime border disputes, and a December 2019 deal with Libya that extends Turkey's claim on territorial waters.

Turkey and France also find themselves at odds over Libya, with each supporting leaderships that are fighting one another over the country.

Meanwhile, the Greek navy on Wednesday evening said Turkey's research vessel was sailing out of Greece's territorial waters.

Turkish energy minister Fatih Donmez had also announced the boat is now surveying the area, noting it had laid some 1,750km of seismic cables on the Mediterranean sea floor.

The situation has put the European Union in a difficult position, as it relies heavily on Turkey to host over 3 million refugees.

In February, the EU imposed targeted sanctions - travel bans and asset freezes - in response to Turkey's illegal drilling within Cypriot territorial waters.

But the sanctions only hit two officials in a state-owned Turkish oil company, sparing high-ranking government insiders close to Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, had also, earlier this month, met with Turkish authorities in Malta to muster better relations and "reverse current negative trends."

However, Borrell's decision-making ability on the issue is constrained as he first needs the backing of member states.

He said unilateral actions must be avoided, a request that appears to have since been ignored given Turkey's recent moves.

Turkey also appears to have found an ally with Malta, as both oppose the EU's naval operation Irini.

The naval operation seeks to prevent the flow of weapons to Libya.

The two had issued a joint-statement along with Libya, after meetings held with the UN-backed Government of National Accord in Tripoli last week.

Foreign ministers across the bloc are now set to hold talks on Friday about Turkey, as the call for more sanctions intensifies.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU ministers urged to talk Belarus, Turkey sanctions
  2. Russia showed Turkey and China how to bully EU
Minsk violence prompts talk of EU sanctions

Images of bloody injuries after police attacked protesters with batons and stun grenades marked Belarus' latest sham election, posing questions on EU sanctions.

EU wary of violence in Belarus election

EU states have voiced fear of violence during Belarus elections on Sunday, as president Aleksander Lukashenko seeks to maintain his third decade in power.

News in Brief

  1. Amazon people urge EU banks to stop funding pollution
  2. Russia vaccine could be "dangerous", Germany says
  3. EU to finance new Covid-19 research projects
  4. Croatia receives EU earthquake relief funds
  5. Facemasks required throughout Brussels
  6. EU opposes Mexico's transparent junk food labels
  7. Greece accuses Turkey of 'escalation' in maritime dispute
  8. Slovakia expels three Russians linked to Berlin murder

Feature

The Hagia Sophia and the global battle of symbols

The Turkish president's decision to restart Islamic worship services in Istanbul's Hagia Sophia last Friday is not innocent. So how should we react? By doing the opposite - and make Cordoba's famous Mosque/Cathedral in Cordoba a museum.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  3. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  5. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis

Latest News

  1. Belarus violence goes on, as EU ministers scramble
  2. French navy to deter Turkey's oil and gas grab
  3. EU ministers urged to talk Belarus, Turkey sanctions
  4. Drums of war again, in Europe
  5. EU looks on as Belarus protests turn lethal
  6. EU virus-alert agency says new restrictions needed
  7. Minsk violence prompts talk of EU sanctions
  8. Schrems privacy ruling risks EU's ties to digital world

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us