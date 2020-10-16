EU leaders discuss Turkey's air and sea 'provocations'

EU leaders will discuss the latest flash-points in Turkey's clash with Greece on Friday (16 October), as Germany hardens talk of sanctions.

"I will provide information about the new provocations by Turkey," Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the opening of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

"Turkey remains consistent in its provocative and aggressive behaviour," he added.

The talks were originally meant to be about Brexit, climate, and Covid-19 only, Mitsotakis noted.

But Greece pushed to add Turkey at the last minute "although it was not on the agenda," he said.

Greece, earlier the same day, accused Turkey of trolling the Greek foreign minister when he was flying home from Iraq, by declining him access to Turkish air-space and forcing his plane to circle in the air for 20 minutes.

"The incident with the Greek minister of foreign affairs government plane (hazed while in the air) is a serious provocation and further escalation by Turkey," Giorgos Koumoutsakos, a Greek deputy migration minister, also said.

"It has special political and diplomatic significance, as Turkey knew this move would be discussed at today's EU summit," he added.

And Greece was already furious that Turkey had sent its petro-exploration ship, the Oruc Reis, back into Greek-claimed waters on Wednesday, the eve of the EU leaders' talks.

Friday's debate might yield fresh criticism, but is not designed to spur immediate action.

EU leaders, earlier this month, gave Turkey until December to change its behaviour toward Greece, as well as Cyprus, which had similar complaints, or face sanctions.

And Germany, the EU presidency, had hoped that a Greek-Turkish "dialogue" might bear fruit.

But Berlin hardened its line as the EU leaders assembled in Brussels, cutting the sanctions deadline to one week.

"It's been twice that expected discussions [between Greece and Turkey] have not taken place and we don't know when they will happen," German foreign minister Heiko Maas said in Paris on Thursday.

"We must wait to see if there is progress in a week and then we'll see what attitude needs to be adopted by the EU," he added.

"It's clear to us that Turkey is permanently carrying out provocative acts which are unacceptable," France's foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, also said.

Previous EU sanctions on Turkey included blacklisting two executives from the Turkish Petroleum Corporation - Mehmet Akalin and Ali Namoglu.

But any new listings are likely to be more painful, after Cyprus secured a pledge on tougher measures in tense EU negotiations last month.

Flight plan

For its part, Turkey says Greek and Cypriot maritime claims are unjust and violate the rights of Turkish Cypriots.

Turkey also said it stopped the Greek foreign minister's plane for technical rather than political reasons.

"The plane in question took off from Iraq without presenting a flight plan. When the plane entered our air space, a flight plan was urgently requested from Iraqi authorities, and the flight was safely carried out after the plan was received," Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Thursday.

Turkey is an EU accession candidate and Nato member.

It is also helping to keep millions of mostly Syrian refugees from crossing to Europe.

But relations continue to plumb new depths, as clashes with Turkey multiply, including on conflicts in Libya, Syria, and the South Caucasus, as well as Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's trampling of human rights.

Referring to Turkey's military backing for Azerbaijan in recent fighting with Armenia, France's Le Drian said: "What we can see today is the only country which isn't calling for respect of the ceasefire is Turkey and that's damaging."

"There will not be a military victory on this issue so the ceasefire must be implemented," Le Drian said.