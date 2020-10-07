Wednesday

7th Oct 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Green Deal

Green Deal

Reporting rules and export ban threaten EU 2025 plastics target

  • Germany, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands and Slovenia are the main exporters of plastic waste in the EU (Photo: mbeo)

By

The European Union is at risk of failing to meet its plastic-packaging recycling targets for 2025 and 2030, the European Court of Auditors (ECA) warned in a report on Tuesday (6 October).

Plastic packaging represents the largest share of plastic waste (61 percent) in the EU - followed by construction and electrical rubbish. On average, 32kg of plastic packaging waste is produced per person per year in the EU.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Main EU countries exporting plastic waste outside EU (Photo: European Court of Auditors based on data from Eurostat)

In 2018, the EU doubled its previous plastic-packaging-waste recycling target from 22.5 percent (meant to be achieved by 2008) to 50 percent by 2025 and 55 percent by 2030.

Until now, member states have measured the quantity of plastic reported at different points in the collection/sorting/recycling process - which resulted in an inaccurately-reported recycling rate.

However, the quantities of plastic packaging waste currently reported will be reduced significantly, following a change in the reporting requirements - which entered into force earlier this year for reporting on the 2025 and 2030 targets.

According to the trade association Plastics Europe, the current EU plastic packaging recycling rate could drop from the current reported 42 percent to about 29 percent.

So far, EU efforts to tackle plastic waste rely on landfill (25 percent), incineration (43 percent) with energy recovery, and recycling (32 percent).

However, according to Samo Jereb, ECA member responsible for the report, "there is a huge need for recycling capacities".

"The EU must reverse the current situation, whereby we incinerate more than we recycle, [but] this is a daunting challenge," he said.

Shipped abroad

EU countries have been increasingly shipping plastic packaging waste for recycling to third countries.

It is estimated that the share of packaging waste of the total plastic waste exports outside the EU has grown from 43 percent in 2012 to 75 percent in 2017.

EU auditors said that this trend suggests that "EU member states are highly reliant on extra-EU recycling to manage their plastic packaging waste" and that, accordingly, shipping for recycling outside the EU plays a key role in reaching EU's recycling targets.

According to EU auditors, Germany, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands and Slovenia are the main exporters of plastic waste in the EU.

Although Slovenia has seen an increase of 68 percent in plastic waste imports between 2016 and 2019, EU auditors believe that it is still a "transit country".

Meanwhile, the main destinations for EU plastic waste are China (including Hong Kong), Vietnam, Malaysia, Turkey and India.

China was the main country for EU plastic waste export until 2018, accounting for 2.4 million tonnes (77 percent) of total EU plastic waste exported in 2016.

However, China banned imports of plastic waste two years ago, increasing pressure on member states' capacity to manage their plastic packaging waste.

In fact, the European Commission estimates that the EU has facilities to recycle only half of its total plastic waste.

Environmental crimes

Meanwhile, EU auditors warned about a potential increase in environmental crimes, namely illegal waste disposal, since it provides for very high profits for perpetrators and relatively low risks of detection.

An incoming ban on plastic waste exports to poorer nations, combined with the lack of capacity to treat plastic packaging waste within the EU, will likely increase the risks of illegal waste dumping within the bloc's borders and when shipped to third countries, EU auditors said.

Plastic packaging is hugely responsible for environmental littering, which led to the adoption of the EU's single-use plastics directive last year.

A recent study from NUI Galway and the University of Limerick has for the first time quantified the volume of plastic from European countries that contributes to ocean littering from exported recycling.

The results estimated that, in the best-case scenario, about 32,115 tonnes of the most common types of plastic in Europe ended up in the ocean in 2017.

Site Section

  1. Green Deal

Related stories

  1. Plastic and carbon proposals to help plug Brexit budget gap
  2. New report lays bare EU plastic crisis
  3. Plastic pollution increasing at the top of the Earth
  4. Plastics lobby in court to keep toxic item off EU list
New report lays bare EU plastic crisis

A new report published on Wednesday reveals that 40 percent of plastic products are garbage after less than a month, and that the current recycling systems in Europe cannot cope with such volumes of waste.

Plastic pollution increasing at the top of the Earth

Marine plastic pollution, much of it garbage from the Asia-Pacific region but also from Europe, is pushed into the Arctic seas by global ocean currents. Scientists are also increasingly detecting microscopic plastic particles brought to the Arctic by long-range winds.

MEPs vow to fight lowering of bee-protection standards

MEPs warned on Thursday that they will once again object any proposal from the European Commission that lowers the bar for bees and other pollinators protection - since the process to renew EU bee guidance is still ongoing.

Von der Leyen promises Green Deal will be 'true recovery'

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen wants to cut at least 55 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 - saying the Green Deal is a "cultural project" that goes beyond simply cutting emissions.

News in Brief

  1. Greek neo-Nazi party faces court verdict
  2. Far-right extremists in German police pose 'danger'
  3. EU urged to create future-proof pharmaceutical strategy
  4. ECJ: surveillance practices in France and Belgium 'illegal'
  5. Poland and Lithuania recall ambassadors from Belarus
  6. Facemasks required in German parliament
  7. Democracy in Turkey eroding, says EU
  8. Two-in-five young Arabs consider emigrating

MEPs vow to fight lowering of bee-protection standards

MEPs warned on Thursday that they will once again object any proposal from the European Commission that lowers the bar for bees and other pollinators protection - since the process to renew EU bee guidance is still ongoing.

Von der Leyen promises Green Deal will be 'true recovery'

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen wants to cut at least 55 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 - saying the Green Deal is a "cultural project" that goes beyond simply cutting emissions.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  4. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration

Latest News

  1. Germany builds momentum for EU sanctions over Navalny
  2. Amazon's spying on EU workers just tip of iceberg
  3. Lithuania clarifies role in EU drones for Belarus project
  4. Reporting rules and export ban threaten EU 2025 plastics target
  5. Orban move evicting Budapest university 'unlawful'
  6. High-quality data is essential component for decision-making in challenging world
  7. Why the European Parliament should reject the rule-of-law deal
  8. EU justifies buying surveillance drones for Belarus

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us