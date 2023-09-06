Wednesday

6th Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Africa's high green borrowing costs big obstacle, study finds

  • The report was published at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya (Photo: Demosh)

By

Listen to article

Rapid action is needed to improve access to capital and lower financing costs to unlock "a wave" of clean-energy spending in Africa, a new report finds.

Authored by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), the report was launched on Wednesday (6 September) at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The African continent has huge clean energy potential, said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. "But difficult financing conditions means many projects cannot get off the ground."

Despite accounting for almost 20 percent of the world's population and containing 60 percent of global renewable energy potential, it so far attracts just two percent of the total clean energy spending.

According to the report, Financing Clean Energy in Africa, the cost of capital for utility-scale clean energy projects on the continent is at least two to three times higher than in advanced economies — and often vastly exceeds this average.

According to the most recent World Bank figures, Madagascar and Malawi can borrow against rates of 49 percent and 25.4 percent, respectively, while the Netherlands can borrow for between 2.7 and three percent, depending on bond maturity.

Interest rates are always higher in Africa but have steadily risen in recent years due to the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank's steep interest rate hikes.

It explains why the continent has struggled to meet its development goals in recent years and why 31 out of 37 most indebted countries are in Africa.

"It is the most prohibitive obstacle to our progress," Kenyan president William Ruto, who hosted the African Climate Summit, told delegates on Wednesday.

"Yet this report is not simply a catalogue of Africa's challenges," he added, striking an optimistic note. "Instead, it is an inspiring testament to the innovative spirit of our continent, with a vast array of solutions emerging from Africa's entrepreneurial minds."

Over 600m people across Africa live without access to electricity, and nearly one billion live without access to clean cooking, relying instead on solid biomass, kerosene or coal as their primary cooking fuel. The household air pollution this is linked to around 2.5m premature deaths a year, according to the IEA. Delivering modern energy to all Africans would require just $28bn [€26bn] by 2030, a fraction of global clean energy spending, the report finds.

This money could be funded with concessional lending from multilateral development banks, which could serve as "a catalyst" for raising $90bn of private sector investment by 2030—a more than tenfold increase from today.

Lowering the cost of capital has been at the forefront of this week's debates and will again be discussed at the G20 meeting of finance ministers in Delhi scheduled for this weekend.

But IEA's Birol warned that international rifts stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine are "becoming more and more pronounced" and cast "a big shadow over international "international collaboration between the major players."

"It is our collective responsibility to draw on the insights from this report," said Ruto. "We cannot approach climate action from a position of adversity. We cannot pursue climate action through isolated policies. Global warming cannot be mitigated by air conditioning our own little pockets of the world."

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Kenya hosts first-ever Africa Climate Summit
  2. The battle to fix the 'rigged' financial system needs a strong African voice
  3. Can Barbados PM forge climate-finance pact in Paris?
  4. Debt crisis undermines climate action in the Global South, report finds
Kenya hosts first-ever Africa Climate Summit

Kenyan president William Ruto launched the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi and showcased the continent's potential as a clean energy powerhouse. Africa contains 60 percent of the world's solar potential, massive geothermal capacity and CO2-absorbing tropical forests.

EU pledges support for African finance reform at summit

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen pledged support for African financial reform bid at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi — but did not go into details, and left before she was scheduled to discuss the topic further.

Analysis

Europe's summer wildfires: the lessons to be learnt

This summer's wildfires have dominated headlines, featuring pictures of helicopters flying overhead and tourists fleeing — but what lessons have experts drawn? They are calling for the need to manage forests and vegetation, and create more forest firebreaks.

Analysis

Europe's summer wildfires: the lessons to be learnt

This summer's wildfires have dominated headlines, featuring pictures of helicopters flying overhead and tourists fleeing — but what lessons have experts drawn? They are calling for the need to manage forests and vegetation, and create more forest firebreaks.

Latest News

  1. Frontex wins case against Syrian refugee family
  2. EU's new disability card — a hit for trips, 'insufficient' for moving
  3. Africa's high green borrowing costs big obstacle, study finds
  4. 2024 EU budget: 'How are we supposed to do more with less?'
  5. Managing climate disasters from space
  6. EU pledges support for African finance reform at summit
  7. A new EU law, and the battle to protect Europe's journalists
  8. Exiled Catalan leader sets conditions to make Sanchez PM

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us