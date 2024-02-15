Thursday

15th Feb 2024

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

ECB keeps rates high, despite flagging economy

  • ECB president Christine Lagarde warned against lowering borrowing costs (Photo: Council of the EU)

By

Listen to article

Despite wages barely having contributed to inflation over the past years, European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde warned against lowering interest rates too soon because wages might drive up inflation again later this year.

"Wages are expected to become an increasingly dominant driver of inflation," she said during a monetary policy dialogue with the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday (15 February).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Inflation in the EU is set to decline from a steep 6.3 percent last year to 2.7 percent this year and in 2025 only slightly above the bank's baseline target of 2.2 percent.

In an economic 'winter forecast' also published on Thursday, the European Commission downgraded EU growth forecasts for 2024 to 0.8 percent, from 1.2 percent in the autumn forecast, as high interest rates weigh on economic activity.

"The rebound expected in 2024 is set to be more modest than projected three months ago," said EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

When presenting the 'autumn forecast' last year, Gentiloni had already indicated that interest rates have taken a "a heavier toll" on the eurozone economy "than previously expected."

In part because of worsening economic prospects, rate watchers are betting that the ECB will start lowering interest rates this year, possibly as early as April or most likely in June, from the current record high of 4 percent.

But Lagarde refused to commit to a date on Thursday.

"We do not have enough evidence yet that we are going to hit our 2 percent target and that it will remain there," she said, adding: "The last thing I want is us making a hasty decision to then see inflation rise again."

The focus on the potential inflationary risk of wages is striking as the ECB's own research suggests inflation in the eurozone is largely driven by supply disruptions in energy and food, and have little to do with demand or wages.

Some "80 percent of the ECB's mistakes on inflation projections had to do with energy prices," Lagarde said on Thursday.

Risk of rates

Meanwhile, keeping rates high is not without risks of its own.

At the end of January, the German Federal Statistics Office reported the country's economy had shrunk by 0.3 percent in 2023, in part due to high interest rates dampening investments.

Furthermore, according to the ECB's latest financial stability review published late last year, loan defaults and late payments of home buyers are on the rise due to higher mortgage costs, and some banks are showing "early signs of stress."

This however will be compensated for in the meantime as the ECB pays banks' higher interest rates over their deposits than commercial banks pay their customers.

Last year, this resulted in a cash transfer to commercial banks worth €146bn.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. 'Green' banks lend most to polluters, reveals ECB
  2. MEPs back Germany's Buch to lead ECB supervisory arm
  3. ECB's Lagarde says profits are two-thirds of inflation
'Green' banks lend most to polluters, reveals ECB

Researchers at the European Central Bank revealed that commercial banks in the eurozone, touting themselves as 'green,' issue more loans to major polluters than average banks.

Online platforms must be liable for payment scams, say MEPs

MEPs have agreed on new rules to level the playing field between banks and non-banks, and to make payments more user-friendly, cheaper and safer — including measures to make online platforms liable for payment fraud that occurs through their services.

Opinion

Farmers are right to protest — but Green Deal is wrong target

Farmers' anger is legitimate and we share it. But sending the message that green rules are to blame, while supporting a system that only benefits Big Agri, is nothing short of betrayal, writes Greenpeace's director of agriculture policy for Europe.

Analysis

Von der Leyen kills EU pesticides ban in election sop to farmers

Ursula von der Leyen's symbolic decision to withdraw the flagship plan to halve use of pesticides responds to political resistance against the EU Green Deal — not only from protesting farmers in the streets but also within her party ranks.

Latest News

  1. EU states embedded 'Rwanda clause' into new asylum rules
  2. Ukraine 'closer than ever' to joining Nato, despite war
  3. ECB keeps rates high, despite flagging economy
  4. COP29 host Azerbaijan escapes Munich Security scrutiny
  5. Is geothermal energy the climate fix everyone forgot?
  6. Online platforms must be liable for payment scams, say MEPs
  7. Pylos shipwreck — Motives of Greek coastguard put in doubt
  8. Why is abortion still illegal in Malta in 2024?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us