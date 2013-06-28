EIB in spotlight as leaders eye increased business lending

The European Investment Bank (EIB) was in the spotlight on Thursday (27 June) as EU leaders examined ways to boost lending to Europe's cash-strapped businesses.

The communique expected to be endorsed at the end of the summit urges the EIB to "implement its plan to increase its lending activity in the EU by 50% over 2013-2015."



It also called for greater cooperation between national development banks and the EIB to increase opportunities for co-lending.

Meanwhile, a joint paper...