Lending to businesses has fallen in each of the last 12 months (Photo: Images_of_Money)

EIB in spotlight as leaders eye increased business lending

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Investment Bank (EIB) was in the spotlight on Thursday (27 June) as EU leaders examined ways to boost lending to Europe's cash-strapped businesses.

The communique expected to be endorsed at the end of the summit urges the EIB to "implement its plan to increase its lending activity in the EU by 50% over 2013-2015."\n \nIt also called for greater cooperation between national development banks and the EIB to increase opportunities for co-lending.

Meanwhile, a joint paper...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

