euobserver
Without innovation the competitiveness of the automotive sector will quickly decline. (Photo: European Commission)

It is time for carmakers to clean up their act

Dieselgate
Green Economy
Opinion
by Greg Archer, Brussels,

The almost daily revelations of the Volkswagen dieselgate soap opera continue to cast a shadow over the company and the car industry.

The company has acutely damaged the reputations of Germany’s behemoth automotive sector and Teutonic engineering – but they are not the only villains.

Renault is now implicated after the French authorities raided its offices and it ‘voluntarily’ announced the recall of 700,000 vehicles for a software upgrade. Opel are also upgrading the software of ...

Without innovation the competitiveness of the automotive sector will quickly decline. (Photo: European Commission)

