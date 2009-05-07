EU reaches deal on long-running beef dispute

EU products such as France's Roquefort cheese and Italian mineral water narrowly escaped new US import duties this week following an agreement between the two sides on Wednesday (6 May) over US hormone-treated beef.

The deal will see the EU quadruple the amount of non-hormone treated beef it imports from the US in return for a US commitment not to increase duties on certain EU food products from the current level of $38 million to $116.8 million.

The issue of the EU's refusal to...