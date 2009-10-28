Commission unveils van CO2 emissions standards proposal

The European Commission has proposed a significantly watered-down bill that aims to reduce CO2 emissions from vans.

The new legislation, approved at the last meeting of the college of commissioners in its the current term before it transforms into a caretaker executive, requires that emissions for each new model of van from a manufacturer cough out no more than 175 grammes of carbon dioxide per kilometre.

The limit will be phased in slowly, with three quarters of vans required to ...