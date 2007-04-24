EU court rules Dutch-US aviation deal illegal

The European Union's top court has ruled that a transatlantic agreement between the Netherlands and the US violated EU law, but the judgment will have no effect as a new EU-US aviation deal is set to be signed next week.

The European Court of Justice ruled that the "Netherlands failed to fulfil its obligations" under EU law.

The European Commission took the Netherlands to court in December 2004 complaining that the Dutch 'open skies' deal with the US broke community law saying th...